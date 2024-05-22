Breanna Morello | Facial Recognition Software In US Airports? TSA, DHS & CBP Working Together to Normalize Facial Recognition-Based Surveillance State? + Michigan's Largest Egg Farm Lays Off 400 Workers Amid Bird Flu Outbreak?





Learn More About Breanna Morello Today At: https://rumble.com/c/TheBreannaMorelloShow





-FAA Reauthorization Act is expected to pass in the House this week. It looks to expand TSA’s facial recognition technology. But a bi-partisan group of Senators are concerned that TSA is missing using the data. They sent a letter to Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell about it. The Senate passed it on Friday though.





THE BIPARTISAN LETTER: https://www.merkley.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024_05_02_LTR-TSA-Freeze-to-Leadership.pdf





NEWS PACKAGE FROM NEWSNATION: https://www.facebook.com/NewsNationNow/videos/faa-bill-raises-concerns-over-airport-facial-recognition-technology-newsnation-l/373530728414895/





-ON NOVEMBER 29, 2023, A BI-PARTISIAN GROUP OF SENATORS SOUNDED THE ALARM ON THE TSA COLLECTION OF FACIAL BIOMETRIC DATA.





(https://www.merkley.senate.gov/in-midst-of-busy-travel-season-merkley-kennedy-colleagues-sound-alarm-on-tsa-collection-of-facial-biometric-data/ )





-TSA can leverage DHS and other Federal sources for facial images of foreign visitors and U.S. citizen passport holders.





-TSA has refused to turn over the documents regarding their biometric facial recognition program so I have added it to my current pending lawsuit against them. I am currently suing them because they refused to hand over my FOIA request regarding the number of illegals who have flown around our country on flights and how they added everyone to a terror watchlist for flying to D.C. around the dates of January 6. A copy of the lawsuit has been sent to Eric.





-TSA PRE-CHECK WITH STORE YOUR BIOMETRIC DATA WITH “DHS ENTERPRISE BIOMETRIC SYSTEM OF RECORD”





-TSA is looking to create a system that shares data with other federal agencies. Currently they do share information with DHS and CBP.