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From Digital Passports To Face Scans In Months, More "Rare" Blood Clots And A Little Rant
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31 views • March 29, 2021
The UK has gone from digital passports to facial recognition in a matter of months. Meanwhile Germany is seeing deaths from blood clots and still refusing to admit it is the astra depop-shot. Pat goes on a little rant about the progression of things.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://summit.news/2021/03/29/uk-now-considering-digital-face-scanning-to-enter-pubs/
https://dailycallernewsfoundation.org/2021/03/29/germany-reports-more-blood-clot-cases-associated-with-astrazeneca-vaccine/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/texas-covid-cases-drop-to-record-low-nearly-three-weeks-after-mask-mandate-lifted/ar-BB1f5yIu
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://summit.news/2021/03/29/uk-now-considering-digital-face-scanning-to-enter-pubs/
https://dailycallernewsfoundation.org/2021/03/29/germany-reports-more-blood-clot-cases-associated-with-astrazeneca-vaccine/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/texas-covid-cases-drop-to-record-low-nearly-three-weeks-after-mask-mandate-lifted/ar-BB1f5yIu
Thumbnail Link:
https://mytechdecisions.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/AdobeStock_348453499-1000x500.jpeg
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