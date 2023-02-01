Ah the Wizards of Hollywood

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Compilation of the acts of the wizard...
Content and Research Provided by:
Wim/https://www.youtube.com/@UC6lgiL6jwAy...
Synchromysticism.
The greatest Hollywood theory ever told.
Home of Apophenia Productions.
https://www.youtube.com/@UCJ-GqOVcDG0...
Shaking My Head Productions
@shakingmyheadproductions
and random mixology and secret recipe additions by me.
Franklyn Jones, The Prince of Pensacola, The Lord of LeJeune and Head Nigger in Charge of the Crescent.