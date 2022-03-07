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[Bidan] Turns To Dictators As Gas Prices Hit All-Time High
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60 views • March 07, 2022
* Biden’s first order of business in January 2021 was to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.
* That began his war on America’s energy independence — and killed tens of thousands of jobs.
* He’s importing gas from China and Russia as well as drawing down our strategic reserves.
* Now he’s planning to appeal to various dictators to help with our energy needs.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Five | 7 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6299931865001
* That began his war on America’s energy independence — and killed tens of thousands of jobs.
* He’s importing gas from China and Russia as well as drawing down our strategic reserves.
* Now he’s planning to appeal to various dictators to help with our energy needs.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Five | 7 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6299931865001
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