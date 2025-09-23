BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NY Mobile billboards are rolling, exposing atrocities committed in Syria by Abu Mohammad al-Jolani & his HTS/ISIS network
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • 1 day ago

New York – Mobile billboards are rolling through Manhattan this week, exposing atrocities committed in Syria by Abu Mohammad al-Jolani and his HTS/ISIS network.

According to reports, 26 advertising vehicles have been deployed around the city, coinciding with the UN General Assembly and the presence of world leaders and Jolani himself.

The screens display harrowing imagery, survivor testimony, and statistics: hundreds of villages destroyed, 200,000+ displaced civilians, thousands killed.

The campaign calls for an independent international inquiry into war crimes and mass killings attributed to Jolani’s forces.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy