New York – Mobile billboards are rolling through Manhattan this week, exposing atrocities committed in Syria by Abu Mohammad al-Jolani and his HTS/ISIS network.

According to reports, 26 advertising vehicles have been deployed around the city, coinciding with the UN General Assembly and the presence of world leaders and Jolani himself.

The screens display harrowing imagery, survivor testimony, and statistics: hundreds of villages destroyed, 200,000+ displaced civilians, thousands killed.

The campaign calls for an independent international inquiry into war crimes and mass killings attributed to Jolani’s forces.