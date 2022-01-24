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TvNI - Bonus - Jan 23, How to STOP illegal immigration, Scott Bennett
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11 views • January 24, 2022
Scott outlines the law at 8 USC 1324 - re: Aliens.
We can and must use this law, and 18 USC 2 to stop all American aiders and abettors!
Share widely to wake up Americans to stop these illegal invasions against US.
We can and must use this law, and 18 USC 2 to stop all American aiders and abettors!
Share widely to wake up Americans to stop these illegal invasions against US.
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