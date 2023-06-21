https://gettr.com/post/p2k6orx8039
6/20/2023 【Nicole on Outside The Tim Jones and Chris Arps Show】Nicole: The CCP is an utterly anti-human regime and a transnational criminal organization. Why should we allow the US government to keep engaging with the CCP?!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/20/2023 【妮可做客The Tim Jones and Chris Arps Show】妮可：中共是地地道道的反人类政权和跨国犯罪组织，我们岂应容忍美国政府继续与此恶党打交道?!
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
