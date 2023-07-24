Removing 2-Inch Body Lift

Today we are removing a 2-inch body lift off the front of the vehicle (and lowering the rear from 3-inches down to 2-inches), to reduce a steep angle on the front drive shaft which we believe may have been the cause of a failure during our most recent 23-day off-road overlanding expedition.
Please visit our website https://www.overlanditaly.com/gear to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars purchasing products you need or would enjoy for your overlanding vehicle.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.