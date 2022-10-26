ATF may CRIMINALIZE millions of Americans in 2023: Mr. William Kirk from Washington Gun Law

- ATF overreach and their imminent arm brace rules

- Will MILLIONS of Americans be transformed into criminals overnight?

- Recent SCOTUS decisions affirming Second Amendment rights

- Why NY will be sued to smack down their carry restrictions

- Why ATF agents are showing up at people's doors

- ATF ongoing harassment of law-abiding Americans

- Why the SCOTUS EPA decision may cut off the ATF at its knees

- Mr. William Kirk from WashingtonGunLaw.com





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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