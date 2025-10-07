4 Supermoons In A Row. The Number 4 In Bible Prophecy. 4th Angel & The Mark Of The Beast

October 6 Full Moon The First Of Four Supermoons In A Row. The full moon tonight is the Harvest Moon, named that for the closest moon to the Autumnal Equinox. What makes this extra special is that it will occur during a time when the moon is at its closest part of its orbit around Earth. This can make the moon appear 8% larger and 15% brighter than when it its average position. The kicker, this full moon and the next three full moons through January will also be in ‘the sweet spot’ to be considered a supermoon. If this sounds familiar, we had four in a row to end 2024, which included the Atlas comet passing as well. This supermoon will actually be closer. To understand what this is, let’s first look at the orbit of the moon around Earth.





Signs of Harvest. 4 Major Celestial Events In 30 Days. Elijah & The 4th Angel Restore 4th Commandmen: https://youtube.com/live/LFu-zq_KTeE





The Fourth Angel's Message: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T&si=0Bg4YkbTKIOR8Ktz





The cycle around Earth is not a perfect circle; it is an ellipse. The closest part is called the perigee, and the farther away it is the apogee. The orbit of the moon around Earth is an ellipse rather than a circle. That shape means there are times when the two bodies are far apart (apogee) and close together (perigee).





This supermoon will be the first of four in a row. The full moon will occur while the illumination is within 90% of the perigee, making the moon appear larger and brighter than average. The full range can be a micro-moon or a full moon at apogee; the supermoon will appear 14% larger and 30% brighter. But compared to average, we can expect 8% larger and 15% brighter.





Due to the setup of the orbit, we will have the correlation of the full moon with the perigee for four months in a row. The closest will be November 5. The December 4 supermoon will be almost as close, and we will not be able to tell the difference.





FIRST: Full Supermoon October 6 224,600 miles away at 11:48 PM EDT. Moonrise in Baltimore is 6:20 PM EDT. Note that it can take 30 minutes or longer in some areas to see the moon rise if there are obstructions from trees, hills, or buildings. Name: Harvest Moon or Corn Moon. This was named by farmers as the extra light allowed for harvesting into the night closest to the Autumnal Equinox.





SECOND: Full Supermoon November 5 221,817 miles away at 8:19 AM EST. This will be the CLOSEST of the year! That means the largest and brightest as well. This is also known as The Beaver Moon because Native Americans saw beavers setting traps or more actively building winter dams/homes. It is also called The Frost Moon, as it can correlate to the first frost of the season. Around the Great Lakes the Potawatomi Tribe called this the Turkey Moon.





THIRD: Full Supermoon December 4. 221,965 miles away at 6:15 PM EST. This will be nearly identical to the Beaver Moon distance. This is known as the Cold Moon, as it correlated with the freezing temperatures and the start of winter. Personally, this corresponds with my celebration of the start of Faith in the Flakes with my older son in 2009.





FOURTH: Full Supermoon January 3, 2026. 222,160 miles away at 5:01 PM EST. This is known as the Wolf Moon, as natives noted the pack animals would run together to conserve energy and resources as they are scarce during the middle of the cold season, with the ground covered in snow.





1st of 4 full supermoons in a row is the Super Harvest Moon. A full moon happens when the moon (in its monthly orbit) is on the opposite side of Earth from the sun. A full supermoon happens when the full moon happens at – or near – the time the moon is closest to us in its elliptical orbit. 4 Full supermoons in a row starting October 2025





Fred Espenak’s full supermoon table gives us these values – dates and moon distances – for full supermoons in 2025 and 2026. Contrast these moon distances to the average moon distance of 238,900 miles (384,472 km).





#HarvestMoon

#SuperMoon

#FullMoon

#BeaverMoon

#ColdMoon

#WolfMoon

#NewMoon





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House