Why you should not file a 1040 income tax form by April 15 or by May 1st

Have you been conditioned to believe that filing a 1040 Income Tax Form is the “safe” thing to do to not get in trouble with IRS? You’re not alone. Millions of Americans blindly submit their 1040 forms each year out of fear — fear of audits, fear of wage garnishment, fear of losing their homes, or even ending up in prison. But what if that fear is based on a lie?

Despite what the IRS and mainstream media want you to believe, there is no law that compels 99% of Americans to file and pay federal income tax. Yet, people continue to file 1040 income tax “confession” forms, believing it will protect them from IRS attacks. In truth, it's this very act — voluntarily filing the 1040 confession tax form — that gives the IRS the power to hurt you.

In this eye-opening presentation, you’ll discover how the IRS, aided by CPAs, accountants, tax attorneys, and media outlets, have created a web of misinformation to keep Americans trapped. It’s not just deception — it’s collusion.

But there’s good news. You’ll also learn about real solutions and empowering truths that can help you step out of this trap and protect yourself and live a free and prosperous life without fear of IRS attacks.

For over 30 years, Peymon has been exposing IRS fraud and helping Americans legally stop filing and paying income taxes. Now, he is taking direct action to put an end to this government overreach once and for all!







