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They’re Trying to Sell You on Being a Serf (Fitts)
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10 views • December 11, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/10/financial-control-system.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211210&mid=DM1062925&rid=1346412601
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/a/B/9/I/aB9Ic.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
Also Catherin Austin Fitts with Lock down part 2:
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/a/B/9/I/aB9Ic.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
The vaccine passport is clearly the tool of choice for the authoritarian globalists’ plan to deprive you and your family of your freedom and personal liberties. This financial coup is 20 years in the making. They voted on the “direct reset” plan (aka The Great Reset), they wrote the plan, and have been implementing that plan, year by year, step by step.
We’re now in the end game, Fitts says, where they need to consolidate everything. Now, with their vote for The Great Reset, the central bankers made the decision to put 500 million people out of work over the next year alone.
“That's the equivalent of dropping several nuclear bombs around the world. That's financial warfare, and they made it intentionally,” Fitts says. “They made it knowingly. It was a plan. And what is very important to understand, when you think about this pandemic, is people are not dying from magic viruses.
People are dying from tyranny, they're dying from a great poisoning. That's part of that tyranny, but our problem, and the thing we need to be afraid of, is tyranny. Because the tyranny needs, and is about to get much, much worse.
It's the passports and that system of central bank digital control that will give them the ability to do that. The world economic forum calls it The Great Reset, which is kind of the marketing ... The World Economic Forum guys make it interesting and fashionable [to say] ‘In 2030, you own nothing, and you're happy.’
Now, what I hear is ‘It's 2030, the direct reset has stolen all your money, taken all your assets, and they've got your mind-controlled.’ The Great Reset is to sell people on a vision of a world where the average person has a much smaller command on resources and assets, and is subject to complete central control.
Part of what you're dealing with is that human beings crave coherence. And so, if you can put them in a state of incoherence, they will literally do anything they can to get back to coherence. It's a torture mechanism. If you study torture, it's a typical torture tactic ...
That's why you see all these people saying, ‘If you just accept the passports, you’ll be free. Or if you get the vaccination, you'll be free. They have spent a fortune since World War II on figuring out how to use digital technology, telecommunications and media to implement mind control much more economically and much more broadly. And one of the things I think they're very enthusiastic about how well it has worked.”
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/a/B/9/I/aB9Ic.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
Also Catherin Austin Fitts with Lock down part 2:
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/a/B/9/I/aB9Ic.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
The vaccine passport is clearly the tool of choice for the authoritarian globalists’ plan to deprive you and your family of your freedom and personal liberties. This financial coup is 20 years in the making. They voted on the “direct reset” plan (aka The Great Reset), they wrote the plan, and have been implementing that plan, year by year, step by step.
We’re now in the end game, Fitts says, where they need to consolidate everything. Now, with their vote for The Great Reset, the central bankers made the decision to put 500 million people out of work over the next year alone.
“That's the equivalent of dropping several nuclear bombs around the world. That's financial warfare, and they made it intentionally,” Fitts says. “They made it knowingly. It was a plan. And what is very important to understand, when you think about this pandemic, is people are not dying from magic viruses.
People are dying from tyranny, they're dying from a great poisoning. That's part of that tyranny, but our problem, and the thing we need to be afraid of, is tyranny. Because the tyranny needs, and is about to get much, much worse.
It's the passports and that system of central bank digital control that will give them the ability to do that. The world economic forum calls it The Great Reset, which is kind of the marketing ... The World Economic Forum guys make it interesting and fashionable [to say] ‘In 2030, you own nothing, and you're happy.’
Now, what I hear is ‘It's 2030, the direct reset has stolen all your money, taken all your assets, and they've got your mind-controlled.’ The Great Reset is to sell people on a vision of a world where the average person has a much smaller command on resources and assets, and is subject to complete central control.
Part of what you're dealing with is that human beings crave coherence. And so, if you can put them in a state of incoherence, they will literally do anything they can to get back to coherence. It's a torture mechanism. If you study torture, it's a typical torture tactic ...
That's why you see all these people saying, ‘If you just accept the passports, you’ll be free. Or if you get the vaccination, you'll be free. They have spent a fortune since World War II on figuring out how to use digital technology, telecommunications and media to implement mind control much more economically and much more broadly. And one of the things I think they're very enthusiastic about how well it has worked.”
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