Israeli Generals captured by Hamas - I would not want to be one of those Guys - This sure looks like a well orchestrated plan of invasion by Hamas.-Israel got caught with their pants down big time
121 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Mike Adams is saying this could happen in our Country. Think about the invasion of our
Southern Border as we speak
Keywords
israelgeneralscaptured
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos