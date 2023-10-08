Israeli Generals captured by Hamas - I would not want to be one of those Guys - This sure looks like a well orchestrated plan of invasion by Hamas.-Israel got caught with their pants down big time

Mike Adams is saying this could happen in our Country. Think about the invasion of our Southern Border as we speak

