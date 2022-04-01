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TLAV NYTimes Hunter Biden Laptop & Ukraine
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30 views • April 01, 2022
TLAV NYTimes Hunter Biden Laptop & Ukraine
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/92176329-3076-4108-88fe-9e9c772ecd81/
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/Ukraine-Roundtable-3-31-22:9
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2jTWXFTuGT1r/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ukraine-roundtable-false-flags-psyops-propaganda-what-you-are-not-being-told-about-ukraine/
Ukraine Roundtable - False Flags, Psyops & Propaganda: What You Are Not Being Told About Ukraine
My guests today, for a special Ukraine-focused roundtable, are investigative journalists Vanessa Beeley & Eva Bartlett, as well as former GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters) officer, regional expert & regular guest on UK Column News, Alex Thomson. Today we will dissect the narrative around the current conflict in Ukraine and give insight into how many around the world are being mislead and outright deceived.
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/92176329-3076-4108-88fe-9e9c772ecd81/
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/Ukraine-Roundtable-3-31-22:9
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2jTWXFTuGT1r/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ukraine-roundtable-false-flags-psyops-propaganda-what-you-are-not-being-told-about-ukraine/
Ukraine Roundtable - False Flags, Psyops & Propaganda: What You Are Not Being Told About Ukraine
My guests today, for a special Ukraine-focused roundtable, are investigative journalists Vanessa Beeley & Eva Bartlett, as well as former GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters) officer, regional expert & regular guest on UK Column News, Alex Thomson. Today we will dissect the narrative around the current conflict in Ukraine and give insight into how many around the world are being mislead and outright deceived.
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