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How To Reach A Conspiracy Theorist And Engage With A Mainstream Mind
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5 views • May 12, 2020
In this video I discuss how difficult it is to reach common ground with one another. Critical thinkers are labeled as 'crazy conspiracy theorists' and mainstream people are labelled as 'normies'. The truth is that we currently despise one another. So, how can we engage one another without fighting? How can we accept that our individual viewpoints are valid without resorting to childish name calling or demonization? How can we avoid the age old tactic of those in power of divide and conquer?
If you feel that this video has brought some value into your life, please like, subscribe and maybe even share. Check out my brand new Patreon Account too!
https://www.patreon.com/josephmcconnell
I was a little late this week (Tuesday) but....See you on Monday for the next weeks video!
If you feel that this video has brought some value into your life, please like, subscribe and maybe even share. Check out my brand new Patreon Account too!
https://www.patreon.com/josephmcconnell
I was a little late this week (Tuesday) but....See you on Monday for the next weeks video!
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