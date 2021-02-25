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With a million customers Health Sharing Communities are pleasing customers better than Insurers-Robert Steele-CEO MPowering Benefits
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31 views • February 25, 2021
For checking accounts and small loans, families are finding better deals and customer service not just with community banks, but also with credit unions. A million, mostly smaller-size entrepreneurs and middle-class families have accessed protection against catastrophic medical expenses not from insurance, but from what is called Health Share Communities. Like credit unions, sharing companies can offer better service at more affordable prices.
But how do customers enjoy the Health Sharing experience, and what does a Medical Cost Sharing CEO consider to take even more customers from insurance companies?
Robert Steele has sold insurance and other benefits for decades and mastered the art of the sale such that the University of North Alabama has a namesake wing at his alma mater North Alabama University.
But how do customers enjoy the Health Sharing experience, and what does a Medical Cost Sharing CEO consider to take even more customers from insurance companies?
Robert Steele has sold insurance and other benefits for decades and mastered the art of the sale such that the University of North Alabama has a namesake wing at his alma mater North Alabama University.
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