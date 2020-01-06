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German State Broadcaster Resurrects Hitler Youth In Service Of The Global Environmental Gestapo
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94 views • January 06, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
From January 2 2020
German state broadcaster WDR2 faced protests after it broadcast a video in which a group of children were taught to sing about how their grandmas were “environmental pigs” for driving non-electric vehicles and eating meat.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 2 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
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www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
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From January 2 2020
German state broadcaster WDR2 faced protests after it broadcast a video in which a group of children were taught to sing about how their grandmas were “environmental pigs” for driving non-electric vehicles and eating meat.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 2 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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