Woman Killed by ICE Agent - Who's Behind it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jan. 7, 2026 - ICE officers in Minneapolis shot and killed Renee Good. According to witnesses, she had been stalking and harassing agents all day, and although she was assigned to impede agents, she went a step farther and tried to run them down. Here's what we know and who's behind it. Thanks for watching and praying!
Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com
Become a paid subscriber ($8/Month) to support our work