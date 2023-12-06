Create New Account
A Federal Judge Issues ORDER On Communications Between NYT and FBI Regarding O’Keefe Raid
O'Keefe Media Group with James O'Keefe


Dec 5, 2023


UPDATE: A Federal Judge in DC issues ORDER in a case regarding the FBI raids.


The order and opinion was in response to a Judicial Watch FOIA request for info regarding communications between the New York Times and FBI.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jhd0OJrfJ_4

