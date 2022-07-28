Dr. Jana Schmidt

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Jana Schmidt of Jana's All Natural is dedicated to helping people achieve optimal health, through happy, productive, holistic avenues and products. Her education is in Naturopathic Health, Teaching/Educating, Product Development, Master Herbology, Fertility, Weight Balance, Exercise, and Christian Missions Ministry. Jana also has certifications in Iridology, Reflexology, Endocannabinoid System, Detoxification, Bach Flower Remedies, Gerson Therapy, Qi Gong, Muscle Response Testing, Personal Health and Fitness Coaching, Women’s and Children's Wellness, Doula Services and Emergency Preparedness. Jana’s All Natural provides a variety of Health, Lifestyle, and Beauty products. Jana does Lectures, Workshops, and Faith-Based Retreats. https://www.janasallnatural.com