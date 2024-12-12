BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EMF Targeting Continues, But I’m Making Progress!
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
37 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • 4 months ago

(Lots of links are below and remember to sign up for our free newsletter!)


Buy an RF meter and see if this happens to you as well. Seeing is believing.


My meters: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/do-i-need-an-emf-meter


Are targeted individuals mentally ill?: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/need-to-hear-it-from-a-phd


Waterwise Distiller (I don’t use the lid and removed the post-filter as it has coconut in it; note that I keep it on a tray for any drips!): https://amzn.to/3ZNksJD


They’re on eBay as well for cheaper sometimes: https://ebay.us/K1DNKs


My toaster oven: https://amzn.to/3BC0TKV

Or eBay: https://ebay.us/hEz01b


My magnetic shelves- they’re surprising strong: https://amzn.to/4fkIwbg


Curtain fabric from Less EMF- I bought the SwissShield Naturell: https://www.aitsafe.com/go.htm?go=1&afid=51784&tm=90&im=1


Aluminum screen- this is what I buy (and I’ve bought a LOT!): https://amzn.to/4fIZlx2


Geovital article on magnetic fields and power lines: https://en.geovital.com/can-you-shield-against-magnetic-fields-from-power-lines/


Reducing magnetic fields in the kitchen: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/reducing-magnetic-fields-in-the-kitchen-reducing-emf-exposure


We’re all getting fried- last video- https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/were-all-getting-fried-targeted-individuals


Life here now hates the sun: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/life-here-now-hates-the-sun


---------

Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/

---------


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

Keywords
targeted individualsmagnetic fieldshigh emfemf reductionreducing magnetic fieldskitchen magnetic fieldsreducing emfsreducing nnemfslow emf kitchen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy