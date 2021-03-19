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Living Outside the Box in Costa Rica. Leave Your Rules Back Home
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62 views • March 19, 2021
Living Outside the Box in Costa Rica. Leave Your HOA Rules Back Home.
first posted in 2016
Well here is a vid I did reflecting on my committee experiences, living with other forengers on HOA committee.
This is my quote for decades,
"We need to quit living by the rules, and learn to live without rules. It is called self discipline." dr Meno
first posted in 2016
Well here is a vid I did reflecting on my committee experiences, living with other forengers on HOA committee.
This is my quote for decades,
"We need to quit living by the rules, and learn to live without rules. It is called self discipline." dr Meno
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