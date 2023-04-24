Create New Account
It's Toyota's Fault Catalytic Convertors are STOLEN Across America! #ClownWorld
Recharge Freedom
Published a day ago |

Democratic politicians are absolving everyone of personal responsibility and action. And assembly woman in Los Angeles, of course California, stated that it was Toyota's fault the catalytic converters are being stolen across the nation, not the individuals who choose to get under a car in order to perform the task.#democrats #leftistlogic #woke #catalyticconverter


