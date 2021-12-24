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1,800,000 Adverse Effects Reported on VAERS
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41 views • December 24, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 12th, 2021.
"Why are we continuing to force this vaccine on a virus that has a 99% recovery rate for the majority, that is if doctors were allowed to treat with therapeutics and stop it before you get hospitalized.
"We all have our own human rights to decide what goes into our bodies. Nobody has a right to tell us."
"Why are we continuing to force this vaccine on a virus that has a 99% recovery rate for the majority, that is if doctors were allowed to treat with therapeutics and stop it before you get hospitalized.
"We all have our own human rights to decide what goes into our bodies. Nobody has a right to tell us."
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