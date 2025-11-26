AI and Job Displacement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MILLIONS of jobs are on the chopping block. Gary Heavin and Mike Adams discuss the imminent AI-driven displacement of white-collar workers and why Universal Basic Income (UBI) is becoming inevitable. Learn how this disruption is being used to increase control over the population.
Don't get left behind. Watch the full analysis now.
#AI #JobDisplacement #UBI #TechDisruption #NewWorldOrder
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport