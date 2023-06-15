Ukraine Update June 15, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

⚡️ In total, since 4 June 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost around 7,500 troops killed and wounded along the contact line, not counting military personnel killed by Russian long-range precision weapons and aviation deep inside Ukrainian territory.

⚡️ Last night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out long-range sea- and air-launched precision-guided group strikes on clusters of Ukrainian reserves and foreign mercenaries, as well as foreign-made ammunition, weaponry, and military hardware depots. All the designated facilities have been hit. The goal of the strikes has been achieved.

⚡️ Over the past 24 hours, AFU units made unsuccessful attempts to launch an offensive in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, and Donetsk directions, continuing to suffer significant losses in manpower and hardware.

⚡️ Russia's air defense forces intercepted two Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles and four HIMARS multiple-launch projectiles during the past 24 hours.

◽️ In Vremevka salient close to Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic), the selfless and competent actions of the defending units, air strikes and artillery fire of the Vostok Group of Forces repelled attacks of two AFU motorised infantry companies, supported by four tanks and 11 armoured fighting vehicles. In the course of combat operations, four tanks and seven enemy armored fighting vehicles were neutralized.

💥 Russian troops successfully repelled attacks of two company tactical groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy suffered losses of five tanks and five armored fighting vehicles.

💥 Russian troops have hit five enemy tanks near Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic), Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region), and the Oktyabr state farm.

💥 In Zaporozhye direction, an attack by units of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Zherebyanki (Zaporozhye region) was thwarted by air strikes of the Ground-Attack Aviation.

💥 In total, over the past 24 hours, the enemy losses in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions amounted to over 800 Ukrainian troops, 20 tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, 15 armoured fighting vehicles, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, howitzers: the Msta-B and D-30, and a Grad MLRS vehicle.

💥 In addition, a depot of artillery ammunition belonging to the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was annihilated near Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 In Donetsk direction, two enemy attacks have been successfully repelled in the vicinity of Pervomaiskoye and Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) during the day.

💥 During the fighting, Ukrainian troops suffered losses of over 205 servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and two D-20 howitzers.

💥Ammunition depots of the 45th Artillery Brigade and the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been obliterated close to Seversk Malyy and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Grounf-Attack Aviation, artillery, and troops of the Zapad Group of Forces have foiled actions of three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups close to Sinkovka, Berestovoye, and Artyomovka (Kharkov region).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one armored fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems in this direction in the past 24 hours.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the enemy close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and the Serevryansky forestry.

💥 One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been neutralized close to Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In total, over the past 24 hours, the enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two pick-up trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS vehicle.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 50 Ukrainian troops, nine motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 107 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 137 areas during the day.

💥 One P-18 radar for detecting and tracking air targets has been destroyed near Zaporozhye.

- Russian Defense Ministry



