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13Aug19 GOP 2A Proposals are THE Red Flag
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23 views • August 12, 2019
Why the sudden push by the GOP to sacrifice gun owners’ rights? There is no political upside for them. Are they concerned about an approaching Civil War? And what do the spiked mass murder & DeepState prison murder stories of last week tell us about the carefully crafted narrative? Then Eric Peters joins to look at the illusion of Jay Leno’s “free ride” EV and Richard Proctor on the solution to federal tyranny & the fraud of maritime law.
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