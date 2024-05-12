Create New Account
Patriotic Weekly Review - with Dr David Duke
What is happening
Published 15 hours ago

Mark Collett

@MarkCollett

Episode 261 of Patriotic Weekly Review with special guest Dr David Duke.


Patriotic Weekly Review is a news and entertainment talk show. Opinions, thoughts, and views of guests/hosts do not necessarily represent the opinions, thoughts, and views of all hosts, and their appearance on this channel does not constitute sympathy, agreement, or endorsement of said opinions, thoughts, and views.


Dr David Duke

childrenmaskinjuryvaccineisraeljewsnoahide lawspalestinegenocidetalmudboysmalesdoctorsjudaismmark collettgazabioweapondr david dukecircumcisionkosherpatriotic weekly reviewmrnamyocarditiscovit shotsuck blood

