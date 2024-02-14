My name is Kevin. I am a US Marine with stage 4 colorectal cancer. After 3 years of non-stop treatment at a leading cancer institution, it was determined that the treatment wasn't working and I should go home in preparation of Hospice. After a considerable amount of research, I took a leap of faith and began taking a specific group of over-the-counter supplements and repurposed medicines (based on logic and supporting scientific evidence). I have been NED (No Evidence of Disease) approaching 2 years and feeling great. This is my journey.



