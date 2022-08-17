The Pandemic-Industrial Complex | Episode 22

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Liberty Man covers explosive developments from this week surrounding the nanotech-laden Covid gene juice bioweapons, with special guest James Lyons-Weiler joining in the second segment to discuss the corporatism and regulatory sham that is the pandemic-industrial complex. Liberty Man also covers the acceleration of the blatantly deliberate attack on decency and liberty worldwide, including uprisings taking place in various countries. In the third segment, Liberty Man and Paul Wittenberger take your calls while Liberty Man showcases the mental derangement and wokery of mainstream media outlets like Reuters and the BBC.
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