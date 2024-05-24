"We're going to renovate NYC subway into the most beautiful transit system anywhere in the world."

Create New Account
GalacticStorm
2255 Subscribers
25 views
Published 15 hours ago

Donald Trump in the Bronx: "We're going to renovate New York subway system so it no longer looks like it hasn't been cleaned since 1932, but rather it will be the most beautiful transit system anywhere in the world."

Keywords
presidentmagadonald j trumppresidential racetrump 2024agenda 47bronx rally

