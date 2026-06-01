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Abductions, Abuse of Global Sumud Flotilla with Dr. Frank Romano on The World Today.
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Abductions, Abuse of Global Sumud Flotilla.


Our guest today Dr. Frank Romano earned a PhD at University of Paris, Panthéon Sorbonne. He is a member of the California and Marseille Bars. He represents the Palestinian people before the ICC. He is a Peace & Freedom activist and has organized many demonstrations in Palestine, Israel and the United States against the Israeli occupation. He is author of: Love and Terror in the Middle East, 5th Ed. 


Frank has seen first hand how Israel treats protesters and has spent time in Israeli detention. Frank was deported from Israel in 2019 for defending a Bedouin village, Khan al-Ahmar, from destruction by an Israeli bulldozer. He was owner of the Handala and participant on the vessel that sailed in July 20-26, 2025 to break the Israeli siege of Gaza. Frank was captured and imprisoned on that occasion. He was captured again for his participation the Global Sumud Flotilla which departed Barcelona on April 12 2026.


We talk to Frank about the most recent abductions of the Global Sumud Flotilla and the violence perpetrated against many of the participants. And what of Gaza now there is an intractable fight in Iran. 


About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world.


About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world.


We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K.  

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israelgazaglobal sumud flotilladr frank romano
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