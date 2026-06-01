Abductions, Abuse of Global Sumud Flotilla with Dr. Frank Romano on The World Today.

Abductions, Abuse of Global Sumud Flotilla.





Our guest today Dr. Frank Romano earned a PhD at University of Paris, Panthéon Sorbonne. He is a member of the California and Marseille Bars. He represents the Palestinian people before the ICC. He is a Peace & Freedom activist and has organized many demonstrations in Palestine, Israel and the United States against the Israeli occupation. He is author of: Love and Terror in the Middle East, 5th Ed.





Frank has seen first hand how Israel treats protesters and has spent time in Israeli detention. Frank was deported from Israel in 2019 for defending a Bedouin village, Khan al-Ahmar, from destruction by an Israeli bulldozer. He was owner of the Handala and participant on the vessel that sailed in July 20-26, 2025 to break the Israeli siege of Gaza. Frank was captured and imprisoned on that occasion. He was captured again for his participation the Global Sumud Flotilla which departed Barcelona on April 12 2026.





We talk to Frank about the most recent abductions of the Global Sumud Flotilla and the violence perpetrated against many of the participants. And what of Gaza now there is an intractable fight in Iran.





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