Russian Peacekeeping Forces continue to Provide Assistance to the Armenian Civilian population in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian peacekeeping forces continue to provide assistance to the civilian population in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh

This is from the Russian MOD (Ministry of Defense)

▫️ Since the beginning of active hostilities, Russian peacekeepers have evacuated civilians from Mardakert, Martuni, and Askeran districts.

▫️ At present, after the complete cessation of hostilities achieved during the negotiation process mediated by the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces, 1,340 people, 607 of them are children, remain in the location of the peacekeepers.

▫️ All the evacuated residents are provided with temporary accommodation and hot meals.

▫️Military doctors and medical personnel of the special medical detachment continue to provide necessary medical care to civilians.

▫️ The Russian peacekeeping force support continuous cooperation with Baku, Erevan, and Stepanakert, aimed to prevent bloodshed, uphold humanitarian law in regard to civilian population, and safeguard the security of the Russian peacekeeping forces.

More about this, previous from MOD today:

▫️ About 5,000 people have been brought to the location of the peacekeeping contingent. All the evacuated residents are provided with temporary accommodation and hot meals. Military doctors and medical personnel of the special medical detachment continue to provide necessary medical care to civilians.

An agreement on the total cessation of hostilities was achieved between the Azerbaijani side and representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping force. The situation is being monitored around the clock.

MOD from yesterday:

Russian Ministry of Defense: The Vehicle of Russian Peacekeepers was shot at while returning from an observation post in the Janyatag area.

As a result of the shelling, Russian servicemen were killed.

Russian and Azerbaijani investigators are working on the spot.

Other info about this:

Earlier Today, The delegation of Karabakh Armenians arrived in Yevlakh and met with representatives of Azerbaijan.

More:

Vice President of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia is violating the 2020 agreement by not opening up the Zangezur corridor; we are warning them.

-

The Armenian opposition announced the creation of a National Committee to remove Pashinyan (Armenian PM) and his team from power.

-

The Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia reported that President Putin and Pashinyan discussed yesterday by telephone the situation in Karabakh and issues on the Armenian-Russian agenda -RIA Novosti-

Concerning, this may be the plan:

By getting rid of Karabakh, the Armenians no longer have a border dispute and can now apply for NATO & EU membership with US support.



