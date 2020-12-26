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USA Army Colonel Phil Waldron Expert Witness Testimony before Pennsylvania Legislators Hearing on the Election [11-30-2020]
Great Awakened
Great Awakened
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261 views • December 26, 2020
At a Pennsylvania hearing on the election, retired Army Col. Phil Waldron said that voting machines used in the United States were built for manipulating elections. He alleged that up to 1.2 million votes could have been altered and/or fraudulent by voting machines ‘built to be manipulated': Witness at PA hearing in Pennsylvania and that a forensic analysis would be needed to determine the exact number.

“The voting systems in the U.S. and in Pennsylvania were built to be manipulated,” Phil Waldron, a cybersecurity expert dealing with intelligence and information warfare for some 30 years, said in the hearing.

Waldron told the committee that he personally debriefed the son of a Cuban intelligence officer who was told by Hugo Chavez’s family members “not to worry about the populist threat against Maduro’s election in Venezuela” because “it was guaranteed, their father invested the money to build the SGO voting machine system.”

Independent attorney Sidney Powell told Fox News on Nov. 16 that President Trump’s legal team has a sworn affidavit from a high-ranking official from Venezuela testifying that the SGO voting system is a tool for manipulation.

Waldron said U.S. election systems like Dominion have “similar code and similar function.”

“Our experts and other academics believe that up to 1.2 million Pennsylvania votes could have been altered or fraudulent, this is what we discovered in the last 22 days,” but that only a detailed forensic analysis would show how many Pennsylvanian votes had been manipulated, Waldron said.

Waldron said his team has been researching the voting system manipulation issues since August, and that many others were also reporting similar issues.

“There are many, many more teams like ours, small teams that are joined in this fight, and they are throwing the flag left and right, so there’s a lot of folks who are recognizing anomalies,” Waldron said.
Keywords
2020 electionlegislatorspennsylvaniahearingaudienciaexpert witness testomonylegisladorestestimonio testigo experto testificacoronel armada euaus army colonel phil waldroneleccion 2020
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