President Trump On China Building in Cuba

"China is building in Cuba. OK? Does anyone know that? They don't even talk about it. The fake news they don't want to mention because it's so bad. But China's building in Cuba. This is 90 miles off our coast and nobody does it. When I get in, they'll be gone within 48 hours. They. They will be."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.