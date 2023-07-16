Create New Account
President Trump On China Building in Cuba
NZ Will Remember
Published Sunday

"China is building in Cuba. OK? Does anyone know that? They don't even talk about it. The fake news they don't want to mention because it's so bad. But China's building in Cuba. This is 90 miles off our coast and nobody does it. When I get in, they'll be gone within 48 hours. They. They will be."

cubachinapresidenttrump

