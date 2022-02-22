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GRAPHENE-OXIDE & UNKNOWN MOVING ELEMENTS FOUND IN CHIROMAS (FLU) INJECTION VIAL (QUINTA COLUMNA)
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323 views • February 22, 2022
Quinta Columna / Orwell City
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(world orders review)
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GRAPHENE-OXIDE & UNKNOWN MOVING ELEMENTS found in CHIROMAS (FLU) Injection VIAL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lorJNiI2MG58/ [SHARE]
================
See full report; slides @ https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/chiromas.html
================
Tags: Chiromas, Dr. José Luis Sevillano, English subs, Graphene oxide, La Quinta Columna, Ricardo Delgado, Spanish audio, Transhumanism, Vaccination vial analysis
================
La Quinta Columna doesn't rest a bit when it comes to analyzing vials. As Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillano had previously announced, they managed to obtain a Chiromas antiflu vaccination vial. This is the same vaccine used to inoculate the elderly in nursing homes.
The new analysis confirms, once again, that graphene oxide along with other unknown electronic components and moving elements is creating the so-called waves, together with the radiation emitted by 5G antennas.
The SARS-CoV-2 hoax is crumbling more and more every day. Especially, when already in other parts of the world, vaccine vials are being analyzed as well. And not only vials but the blood of inoculated people are also bringing unpleasant surprises.
The most intriguing question now is what are the moving elements. La Quinta Columna has focused on graphene oxide and will continue to focus on it and all the phenomena around it. However, they're asking for help from other collectives to investigate what are these elements cause so much curiosity.
After all, neither graphene oxide, nor nanoprocessors, nor electronic components, nor weird things that move should be in a vaccine.
Orwell City has selected the moment when La Quinta Columna has commented on the optical microscopy approach to the Chiromas vial and brought it into English.
==============
==============
GRAPHENE ATTACK by GLOBALISTS (MESSAGE From The 5th Column)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F5PxZIscKPAg/
CORONA UNMASKED ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D89YOtTDDcka/
GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES (SELF ASSEMBLY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcTVYC8KW0k7/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE [I]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE [II]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
GRAPHENE OXIDE, MASKS, THE VAXXES; EMF MODULATION; DA 5GEE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhxS80j6OY0D/
GRAPHENE OXIDE 'Causes' SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING & Illness
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pgdQyBxBLDIo/
NEUROLOGICAL COVID (GRAPHENE in the VAXXINE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mDVkZhX4el8/
GRAPHENE in THE VAXXINE, MAKE PEOPLE SICK & KILL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vwfGUq6fevBo/
GRAPHENE 666 & the Bioweapon SPIKE PROTEIN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FiIhD4Gl45nG/
GRAPHENE OXIDE & ETHICAL JOURNALISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/14iwZTMSrxp4/
QUICK!!! STOP The 5TH COLUMN (Graphene In The Covid VaX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YS6r6yLmrahT/
GRAPHENE WEATHER; SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING 'CAUSED' By GRAPHENE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pwe0kV0zQVWw/
VAX, GRAPHENE, RADIATION & THE GREAT RE:SET [x3 report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4rkAo2qqn8F1/
VAX-SCENE (GRAPHENE-OXIDE) CONTEXT, PROLIFERATION & 'DETOX' ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oY9CaLMBAeoA/
(UK-GOV) GRAPHENE [CONTRACTS] for WATER SUPPLY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bvotlffxUlGq/
MANY 'FOODS' ARE MAGNETIC! [MEDICINES' TOO?]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p9XBJ75XIv15/
'GRAPHENE NANOSHEETS' FOUND IN 'RAINWATER...'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tx8rdDh1g7ao/
GRAPHENE SKIES (Geoengineering Watch)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Peg2pF2u7Oop/
GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN... GEORGIA GUIDE-STONES DREAM...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
GRAPHENE BRAIN INTERFACE; DEEP VAXXXINATION AGENDA [EXPOSED]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jxLOLVDlROpx/
GRAPHENE OXIDE, MAGNETO-NANO VECTOR ATTACK = PRE PLANNED 'MASS GENOCIDE'?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5CcVeOjf9fDS/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
================
(world orders review)
================
GRAPHENE-OXIDE & UNKNOWN MOVING ELEMENTS found in CHIROMAS (FLU) Injection VIAL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lorJNiI2MG58/ [SHARE]
================
See full report; slides @ https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/chiromas.html
================
Tags: Chiromas, Dr. José Luis Sevillano, English subs, Graphene oxide, La Quinta Columna, Ricardo Delgado, Spanish audio, Transhumanism, Vaccination vial analysis
================
La Quinta Columna doesn't rest a bit when it comes to analyzing vials. As Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillano had previously announced, they managed to obtain a Chiromas antiflu vaccination vial. This is the same vaccine used to inoculate the elderly in nursing homes.
The new analysis confirms, once again, that graphene oxide along with other unknown electronic components and moving elements is creating the so-called waves, together with the radiation emitted by 5G antennas.
The SARS-CoV-2 hoax is crumbling more and more every day. Especially, when already in other parts of the world, vaccine vials are being analyzed as well. And not only vials but the blood of inoculated people are also bringing unpleasant surprises.
The most intriguing question now is what are the moving elements. La Quinta Columna has focused on graphene oxide and will continue to focus on it and all the phenomena around it. However, they're asking for help from other collectives to investigate what are these elements cause so much curiosity.
After all, neither graphene oxide, nor nanoprocessors, nor electronic components, nor weird things that move should be in a vaccine.
Orwell City has selected the moment when La Quinta Columna has commented on the optical microscopy approach to the Chiromas vial and brought it into English.
==============
==============
GRAPHENE ATTACK by GLOBALISTS (MESSAGE From The 5th Column)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F5PxZIscKPAg/
CORONA UNMASKED ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D89YOtTDDcka/
GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES (SELF ASSEMBLY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcTVYC8KW0k7/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE [I]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE [II]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
GRAPHENE OXIDE, MASKS, THE VAXXES; EMF MODULATION; DA 5GEE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhxS80j6OY0D/
GRAPHENE OXIDE 'Causes' SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING & Illness
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pgdQyBxBLDIo/
NEUROLOGICAL COVID (GRAPHENE in the VAXXINE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mDVkZhX4el8/
GRAPHENE in THE VAXXINE, MAKE PEOPLE SICK & KILL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vwfGUq6fevBo/
GRAPHENE 666 & the Bioweapon SPIKE PROTEIN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FiIhD4Gl45nG/
GRAPHENE OXIDE & ETHICAL JOURNALISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/14iwZTMSrxp4/
QUICK!!! STOP The 5TH COLUMN (Graphene In The Covid VaX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YS6r6yLmrahT/
GRAPHENE WEATHER; SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING 'CAUSED' By GRAPHENE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pwe0kV0zQVWw/
VAX, GRAPHENE, RADIATION & THE GREAT RE:SET [x3 report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4rkAo2qqn8F1/
VAX-SCENE (GRAPHENE-OXIDE) CONTEXT, PROLIFERATION & 'DETOX' ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oY9CaLMBAeoA/
(UK-GOV) GRAPHENE [CONTRACTS] for WATER SUPPLY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bvotlffxUlGq/
MANY 'FOODS' ARE MAGNETIC! [MEDICINES' TOO?]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p9XBJ75XIv15/
'GRAPHENE NANOSHEETS' FOUND IN 'RAINWATER...'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tx8rdDh1g7ao/
GRAPHENE SKIES (Geoengineering Watch)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Peg2pF2u7Oop/
GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN... GEORGIA GUIDE-STONES DREAM...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
GRAPHENE BRAIN INTERFACE; DEEP VAXXXINATION AGENDA [EXPOSED]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jxLOLVDlROpx/
GRAPHENE OXIDE, MAGNETO-NANO VECTOR ATTACK = PRE PLANNED 'MASS GENOCIDE'?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5CcVeOjf9fDS/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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