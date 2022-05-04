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IT’S SIMPLE, YOU ARE EITHER PRO-LIFE OR PRO-DEATH
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51 views • May 04, 2022
The left needs to overcomplicate morally uncomplicated issues to mask the destructive nature of their ideological goals. Abortion is a prime example of the left’s attempt to normalize the murder of a human life by designating child birth a burden that no woman should have to endure if she so chooses regardless of her choice to engage in sexual intercourse for the pleasure of it. The left is all about love of self replacing decency, accountability, and character so it’s no surprise that, in their nihilism, they would endeavor to convince our sisters to devalue life, devalue their contribution to our species, and devalue the necessity of family.
https://healthresearchfunding.org/18-shocking-abortion-statistics-rape-victims/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/05/24/rape-and-incest-account-few-abortions-so-why-all-attention/1211175001/
MURDER; The killing of another person without justification or excuse, especially the crime of killing a person with malice aforethought or with recklessness manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/ITS-SIMPLE--YOU-ARE-EITHER-PRO-LIFE-OR-PRO-DEATH-e1i2m5p
https://healthresearchfunding.org/18-shocking-abortion-statistics-rape-victims/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/05/24/rape-and-incest-account-few-abortions-so-why-all-attention/1211175001/
MURDER; The killing of another person without justification or excuse, especially the crime of killing a person with malice aforethought or with recklessness manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/ITS-SIMPLE--YOU-ARE-EITHER-PRO-LIFE-OR-PRO-DEATH-e1i2m5p
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