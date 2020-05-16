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CTB 2020-05-15: Plandemic Provides Permanent Papal Police State
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12 views • May 16, 2020
SUPPORT JOHNNY!
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
Where Are Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Accomplices Now?
https://www.thedailybeast.com/jeffrey-epsteins-alleged-accomplices-where-are-sarah-kellen-nadia-marcinkova-adriana-ross-and-lesley-groff
MEDIA LAMPOON TOP PA TRANSGENDER TO BOLSTER CORONA-HOAX
https://nypost.com/2020/05/13/pennsylvania-health-official-moved-mother-from-nursing-home/
A Quarantine Birthday | Kevin James
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ps7u0X_oYA
Out Of Touch | Kevin James Short Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfGAktuU93s
COMMUNIST "ATHEIST" CHINA GIVES $ TO JESUIT GEORGETOWN
https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/02/14/exclusive-chinese-government-gave-money-to-georgetown-chinese-student-group-washington-china-communist-party-influence/
‘China is the best implementer of Catholic social doctrine,’ says Vatican bishop
https://catholicherald.co.uk/china-is-the-best-implementer-of-catholic-social-doctrine-says-vatican-bishop/
Videos of the Hong Kong Militarized Police in action
https://www.reddit.com/r/Jesuitworldorder/comments/gjgjlk/videos_of_the_hong_kong_militarized_police_in/
LIBERTARIAN TOM WOODS BRAGS THE CATHOLIC CHURCH CREATED "EDUCATION"
http://www.catholiceducation.org/en/education/catholic-contributions/the-catholic-church-and-the-creation-of-the-university.html
Brigadier General Herbert C. Holdridge wrote to President Dwight Eisenhower via letter (March 12th, 1956) on the topic of the Alaska Mental Health Enabling Act saying that the Jesuits control the U.S. Government!
https://www.reddit.com/r/Jesuitworldorder/comments/f5sd1p/brigadier_general_herbert_c_holdridge_wrote_to/
H.R.6666 - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?r=2&;s=1
THE EVIL WOMEN WHO LURED CHILDREN TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN; NOT A ONE SERVING TIME
https://www.thedailybeast.com/jeffrey-epsteins-alleged-accomplices-where-are-sarah-kellen-nadia-marcinkova-adriana-ross-and-lesley-groff
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
Where Are Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Accomplices Now?
https://www.thedailybeast.com/jeffrey-epsteins-alleged-accomplices-where-are-sarah-kellen-nadia-marcinkova-adriana-ross-and-lesley-groff
MEDIA LAMPOON TOP PA TRANSGENDER TO BOLSTER CORONA-HOAX
https://nypost.com/2020/05/13/pennsylvania-health-official-moved-mother-from-nursing-home/
A Quarantine Birthday | Kevin James
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ps7u0X_oYA
Out Of Touch | Kevin James Short Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfGAktuU93s
COMMUNIST "ATHEIST" CHINA GIVES $ TO JESUIT GEORGETOWN
https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/02/14/exclusive-chinese-government-gave-money-to-georgetown-chinese-student-group-washington-china-communist-party-influence/
‘China is the best implementer of Catholic social doctrine,’ says Vatican bishop
https://catholicherald.co.uk/china-is-the-best-implementer-of-catholic-social-doctrine-says-vatican-bishop/
Videos of the Hong Kong Militarized Police in action
https://www.reddit.com/r/Jesuitworldorder/comments/gjgjlk/videos_of_the_hong_kong_militarized_police_in/
LIBERTARIAN TOM WOODS BRAGS THE CATHOLIC CHURCH CREATED "EDUCATION"
http://www.catholiceducation.org/en/education/catholic-contributions/the-catholic-church-and-the-creation-of-the-university.html
Brigadier General Herbert C. Holdridge wrote to President Dwight Eisenhower via letter (March 12th, 1956) on the topic of the Alaska Mental Health Enabling Act saying that the Jesuits control the U.S. Government!
https://www.reddit.com/r/Jesuitworldorder/comments/f5sd1p/brigadier_general_herbert_c_holdridge_wrote_to/
H.R.6666 - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?r=2&;s=1
THE EVIL WOMEN WHO LURED CHILDREN TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN; NOT A ONE SERVING TIME
https://www.thedailybeast.com/jeffrey-epsteins-alleged-accomplices-where-are-sarah-kellen-nadia-marcinkova-adriana-ross-and-lesley-groff
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