The Federal Government has the 'upper hand' Legally over Texas: Imminent Danger/Invasion?
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago

The federal government has the 'upper hand' legally over Texas. Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley weighs in after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott argued the state has a right to defend its border.


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

