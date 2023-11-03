The Balcony Incident: Close Proximity to Unexplainable Aerial Objects!!

I was in my room working on my laptop just creating content and organizing business plans when I felt the need to go to my balcony to get some fresh air and for a short work break. I noticed the bright object right over my head maybe 30 feet or less just hovering silently. As i moved around my balcony the object continued to hovered over my head and literally follow me closely making unexpected and unexplainable movement. As Im filming you can hear local trains and you can see cars parked in the apartment complex parking lot with people getting out. The unknown people coming from the car screams hello to me as I record on the balcony and I speak back to them as the video comes to an end. Overall the experience felt very profound and the objects continue to make themselves manifest at night.

