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The Mark of the Beast Is Already Here, and It's Not What You Think!
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395 views • December 11, 2021
Many Christians have begun to sense that our world is nearing its end. The new UN statue "Guardian of International Peace and Security" has many talking about the beast, the Antichrist, and the mark of the beast. The time has now come to get serious about this topic, and to clear up prevailing misunderstandings.
Regarding the comment below, everyone should familiarize themselves with the asceticism in Colossae that Paul was addressing, as well as the relevant distinction of days given in Leviticus 23.
Regarding the comment below, everyone should familiarize themselves with the asceticism in Colossae that Paul was addressing, as well as the relevant distinction of days given in Leviticus 23.
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