NATO is Shaking Out of FEAR┃Only Days Remain Until The Start Of The Russian Army's Counteroffensive

A real commotion and panic began in the camp of Western countries after the frank statement of the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Army, General Oleksandr Syrskyi. In particular, he said that the Russian army is preparing for a large-scale counteroffensive on the 'Krasny Liman-Kupyansk' line. According to him, the Russian command has begun the transfer of large assault formations to the 'Kupyansk' direction.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN