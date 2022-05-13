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MTG Rocks Congress
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471 views • May 13, 2022
~~~***~~~
Yes... I Like to See a Little Fire in a Woman...
And I Have No Problem With The Definition...
Maybe I Should Be on The Supreme Court?
I'm Wise Enough to Know The Penalty for Treason is Death...
And The Drop on The Rope Would Be Quick and Short.
Yes... I Like to See a Little Fire in a Woman...
And I Have No Problem With The Definition...
Maybe I Should Be on The Supreme Court?
I'm Wise Enough to Know The Penalty for Treason is Death...
And The Drop on The Rope Would Be Quick and Short.
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