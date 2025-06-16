🔥 A Parade and then what🔥

So the parade is over and the fireworks took place. What happened is behind us, what is ahead of us in up to you and I.





Dietrich Bonhoeffer called people unwilling to question their beliefs stupid.

He was not wrong.

https://rumble.com/v6te4sd--programmed-stupidity-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





The truth will set you free.

Open minds are necessary.

The willingness to challenge ones own beliefs will help for starters.





The sleeping are short on these skills...

Keen observation.

True research.

Critical thinking.

Questioning their own beliefs.





"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon



