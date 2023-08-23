Vivek Demolishes Lying CNN + Kaitlan Collins over Taiwan + 9/11

Vivek Ramaswamy appeared on CNN with Kaitlan Collins who attempted to take a 15 second excerpt of his plan to deter China from attacking Taiwan and present it to her viewers as the totality of his plan. Then tried to frame Vivek as a conspiracy theorist 9/11 truther. #Vivek as usual fought back with eloquence and courage, and made her look foolish. #KaitlanCollins #CNN #fakenews #vivekramaswamy

