Repentance Message. Let him that has ears Hear this Repentance Message. Share This Message & The Gospel 1 Corinthians 15:1-4. Romans 11:22 Ps 32.

The People's New Testament, 1891 - Matthew 3:2

Repent ye. The great rite of John was baptism, but the great duty commanded was repentance. Repentance is more than a sorrow for sin; it is a determination to abandon it and live a new life. It means a change of the will, or heart, new purposes, a determination to leave off sinning. Sorrow is not repentance, but "godly sorrow worketh repentance" (2Co 7:10).

The kingdom of heaven. The long expected kingdom ruled by the Messiah King, predicted by the prophets, and especially by Daniel (Dan 2:44). The announcement of this anxiously-waited-for kingdom thrilled all Judea.

Is at hand. It is to be noted: 1. That the kingdom to which he referred was in the future, but near. It did not begin with Abraham, or David, or even with John the Baptist. 2. It is the kingdom of heaven, not an earthly kingdom, and hence, must have a King sent from heaven. That King was not yet revealed to the public, but we have seen that one was born at Bethlehem who was to be the King. John was not the founder, but the herald of the coming King.

MANY WILL DIE IN UPCOMING EVENT! --HOW TO BE READY. FOR ESCAPE...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-GGgOwzq-A



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The Legacy of William Tyndale's New Testament of 1534

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjnU0jU42is

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https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto