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Democrat Party In Shambles After Flopped Debate And Project Veritas Video - War Room Full Show
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18 views • January 16, 2020
Owen Shroyer returns from the Democrat debates in Iowa with his breakdown of the snooze fest that was the latest Democrat Presidential Candidate debates. We airs the compilation of Shroyer confronting Democrat candidates and CNN hosts about the bombshell Project Veritas video exposing the desire for political terrorism inside Bernie Sanders campaign. Democrats embarrassingly move forward with their impeachment Agenda. Del Bigtree joins the broadcast to highlight major developments in the Vaccine Choice movement. Savanah Hernandez joins to discuss other major headlines. Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
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