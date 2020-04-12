Happy Resurrection Day! He is Risen!

Happy Easter (Resurrection Day)!

If there were no "Birth" of Jesus Christ, Then there would be no "Death"... If Jesus never died, then there would not be any "Resurrection"... and without a resurrection, We would have no "Grace". And if there be no Grace, we would all be most miserable lost beings on this planet with no hope for a better life after death.... We would be as the Animals on this earth that are born and die with no real purpose but to serve our selves..... Thank You God for Loving us so much that you didn't just "Throw us out with the Dishwater", But rather supplying us with the "Passover Lamb" Jesus Christ that we might have Life in you and have it more abundantly... To "Sacrifice Your only Begotten Son" That we might now have Hope.... I truly give you thanks for the Birth, Death, Burial, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ! Amen.



This is a "MUST WATCH" Video!!!! Let your Tears flow if you must.... What Jesus endured here on earth Leaves me speechless sometimes!

I've taken a few scenes from the movie "Passion of Christ" depicting the "Death, Burial & Resurrection" of Jesus Christ, While also Pointing out the "Gift of Grace" in with it. I hope this blesses you with Thought Provoking Power to just meditate upon what Jesus did out of Love, Humility, Discipline and Truth, when quite honestly He didn't have to do it...... But he did.