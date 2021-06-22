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Dimensional Shifting from 3rd to 4th and 5th Realities!
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80 views • June 22, 2021
This is such an exciting time right now! So many changes are taking place that are absolutely amazing, if you are seeing them through a fifth dimensional perspective!
The reason I wanted to begin this podcast with a talk about the different Dimensional realities, is because we are all experiencing them, along with this Ascension, which is the process of “shifting” from 3rd to 4th and 5th dimensional understandings and experiences.
Each one of us have a front row seat during this amazing transition!
www.GreenleafHealing.com
The reason I wanted to begin this podcast with a talk about the different Dimensional realities, is because we are all experiencing them, along with this Ascension, which is the process of “shifting” from 3rd to 4th and 5th dimensional understandings and experiences.
Each one of us have a front row seat during this amazing transition!
www.GreenleafHealing.com
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