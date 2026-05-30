Throwback: Assange exposes real goal of US war in Afghanistan - 2011, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

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THROWBACK: Julian Assange exposes real goal of US war in Afghanistan
The war was only meant “to wash money out of the tax bases of the United States, out of the tax bases of European countries, through Afghanistan, and back into the hands of a transnational security elite,” Wikileaks founder Julian Assange pointed out in 2011.
The idea was “to have an endless war,” not a victorious one, he added.